Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

