Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

