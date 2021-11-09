Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

RCL stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

