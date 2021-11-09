Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $165.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $165.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

