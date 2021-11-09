Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $50,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $48,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.