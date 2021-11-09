California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,040 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 768,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

