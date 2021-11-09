Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Franco-Nevada posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

