PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.25.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.27 on Monday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 16.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 177,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $6,859,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.