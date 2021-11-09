Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 569,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,217,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

