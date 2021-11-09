Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

APLE opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

