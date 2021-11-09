Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

