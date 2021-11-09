Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.