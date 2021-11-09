Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,741 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Perficient worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient stock opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

