First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of CareDx worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,158 shares of company stock worth $1,467,390 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

