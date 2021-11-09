First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 79,878 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,404,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,500 shares of company stock worth $34,321,010 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

