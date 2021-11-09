California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,931 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $55.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

