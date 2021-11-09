First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 125.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $88,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

