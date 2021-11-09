First Trust Advisors LP Buys 112,454 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of NOV worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

