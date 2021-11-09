First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

