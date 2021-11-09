Amundi Buys Shares of 15,427 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Amundi bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mattel stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

