First Trust Advisors LP Invests $7.41 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 296,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ranpak by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,146. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACK opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

