Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 57,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

GDOT opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

