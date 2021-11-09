Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.