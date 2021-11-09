Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 128 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Innospec by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King decreased their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

