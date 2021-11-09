InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

