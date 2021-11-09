Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.19 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,182 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $89,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 218.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,268 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in News by 359.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,313,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

