Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 260,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

