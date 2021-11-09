Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%.

