Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,264,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $129.73 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

