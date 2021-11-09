Royal Bank of Canada Buys 27,842 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

