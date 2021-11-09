Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of OptiNose worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

