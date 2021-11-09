Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sio Gene Therapies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Knott David M grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $222,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

