Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $342.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

