Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,039 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

