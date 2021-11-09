Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Amundi purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

