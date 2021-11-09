DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. Funko has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Funko by 53.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 42.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

