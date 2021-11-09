Zacks: Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

