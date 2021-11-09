$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Motorola Solutions also reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $249.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.30. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $254.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.