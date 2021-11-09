FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vistra in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Vistra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

