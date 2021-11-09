$0.05 EPS Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cars.com by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 107,125 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.05 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

