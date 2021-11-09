State Street Corp Acquires 62,580 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.21% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $77,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

