State Street Corp Grows Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $76,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

