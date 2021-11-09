Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 468,767 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Paramount Group worth $26,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 538.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

