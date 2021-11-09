Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.02 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

OPI stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

