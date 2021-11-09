Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of FreightCar America worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 487,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

