RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of 313.16 and a beta of 1.79. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.