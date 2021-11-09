Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Ark Restaurants worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.37. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Ark Restaurants Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.