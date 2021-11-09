Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 10,252 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

