Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Standex International stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.