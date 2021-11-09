Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,920 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.